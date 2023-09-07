Govt Excellence Award Driving Innovation, Smart Services

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Government Excellence Programme, reinforced by the Amiri Resolution No. 63 of 2023 to establish the Qatar Government Excellence Award, aims to achieve sustainable governmental excellence in line with national standards, said President of the Civil Service and Government Development Bureau (CSGDB) H E Abdulaziz bin Nasser Al Khalifa.

He said Qatar Government Excellence Award strives to develop governmental services that are adapted to the needs of the Qatari community, through a flexible government sector, while maintaining the performance quality, innovation management and transformation to smart services.

Al Khalifa was addressing Ashghal's Organisational Excellence Forum held yesterday.

The Forum was held with the presence and participation of CSGDB, with the aim of sharing knowledge and experiences on ways to achieve organisational excellence.

The forum was attended by top corporate development experts in Qatar, region and the world, senior managers, planning and corporate development officials from varigovernment entities in Qatar, alongside representatives of consultants, contractors and a group of Ashghal leaders.

During the forum, Ashghal also received 5-Star Certificate of Excellence from CEO of the European Foundation for Quality Management (EFQM), Russell Longmuir for the authority's compliance with the standards of the improved EFQM excellence model.

Manager of the Planning and Quality Department, Ashghal, Eng Jamal Al Kaabi receiving the 5-Star Certificate of Excellence from Chief Executive Officer of the European Foundation for Quality Management Russell Longmuir.

In his opening statement, President of Ashghal H E Dr. Eng. Saad bin Ahmad Al Muhannadi said:“Based on our belief that achieving Qatar's diligent endeavours to build a distinct government sector achieves the highest standards of development, Ashghal's team has adopted a roadmap to achieve a legacy of excellence, improve performance, and participate in the state's journey towards governmental excellence.”

He added that Ashghal has come a long way in its ongoing journey towards governmental excellence and has obtained the 5-Star Certificate of Excellence from EFQM in Belgium, with the aim of establishing and promoting corporate culture that prioritises exceptional performance, continuimprovement, sustainable success and outstanding results.

Al Muhannadi announced that Ashghal will continue its journey to excellence by developing a new roadmap for a 7–Star certification from EFQM, by promoting a culture of excellence within Ashghal, enhancing team spirit, active participation in innovation management, competing with our peers around the world and encouraging new practices to encourage sustainable improvement.

During the forum, Eng. Jamal Sharida Al Kaabi showcased the most important milestones in the Public Works Authority's journey towards organisational excellence and the major factors that led to its recognition by EFQM.

Al Kaabi highlighted Ashghal's success in raising the quality of procedures and business and adhering to the standards of organisational excellence in accordance with internationally recognised standards. Al Kaabi said Ashghal is prioritising the achievement of environmental sustainability, innovation, automation, and adoption of modern technology in construction and asset management. In this context, the Sustainability Strategy has been recently launched in Ashghal, which comprises more than 16 initiatives that include a number of employees.

Ashghal is committed to gradual and transformative development to become a leading governmental organisation that adopts the highest excellence standards.

These operational standards are based on the development and enhancement of more than 294 operational processes and 25 corporate policies, in addition to 42 excellence initiatives that included about 120 employees. This enabled upgrading the measurement, monitoring and evaluation methods that contributed to providing realistic evidence of outstanding performance that are up to the mark with the challenges.

EFQM CEO Russell Longmuir said:“When excellence is an integral part of the corporate culture, it becomes the leading force behind every work, decision, and interaction.”

The forum included a panel discussion that elaborated on variaspects of achieving sustainable success.