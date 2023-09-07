Chinese Loong Airlines Launches Flights To Kazakhstan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, September 7. The Chinese
Loong Airlines has launched flights on the Hangzhou - Almaty route,
Trend reports.
Flights will be operated 3 times a week (on Tuesdays, Thursdays
and Saturdays) on A321 type aircraft.
As Civil Aviation Committee of the Ministry of Transport of
Kazakhstan said, the entry of a new air carrier into the air
transportation market of the Republic of Kazakhstan, as well as the
opening of a new air route, will contribute to the further
development of trade, economic, tourism and cultural cooperation
between the countries.
The Civil Aviation Committee of the Ministry of Transport of the
Republic of Kazakhstan is working to expand the geography of
flights and increase the number of international flights on an
ongoing basis.
Air Astana President Peter Foster said at a meeting with Kazakh
Minister of Transport Marat Karabayev on September 6 that the
airline will launch flights to Tokyo, Singapore (both in 2024) and
New York (2025).
Air Astana received aprofit of 10.5 billion tenge (about
$22.7 million) from January through June 2023.
The airline's profit for the same period in 2022 amounted to
4.95 billion tenge (about $10.67). Thus, the company'sprofit
in the reporting period increased by 2.1 times.
