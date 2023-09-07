Azerbaijan, Ebrd Assess Energy Co-Op Prospects

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 7. Azerbaijan's
Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov has held a meeting with First
Vice-President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and
Development (EBRD) Jürgen Rigterink, Trend reports.
"We made fruitful discussions on the development of Azerbaijan
and EBRD cooperation on energy. We assessed the prospects of
renewable energy, Caspian Sea EU Green Energy Corridor and Southern
Gas Corridor projects with the Bank," Shahbazov wrote on his page
on X (Twitter).
Over the course of its engagement, the Bank has contributed a
cumulative sum of more than 3.4 billion euros, spread across a
spectrum of 188 projects within Azerbaijan. Having established its
presence in Azerbaijan since 1992, the EBRD stands as the largest
investor in the nation. Looking ahead, there is an anticipated
investment project portfolio of $750 million slated for the next
three years. The Bank is poised to invest $300 million throughout
2023 across diverse industries. These include but are not limited
to energy, transportation, the private sector, small and
medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), as well as the banking
industry.
