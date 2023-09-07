Zelensky Awards Budanov Rank Of Lieutenant General

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has awarded the rank of lieutenant general to Kyrylo Budanov, the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.
The decree to that effect, No. 564/2023 , was published on the website of the head of state on September 7, reports Ukrinform.
Ukrainian intelligence officers celebrate their professional holiday on September 7.
