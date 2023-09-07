Polish General Advises Critics Of Ukrainian Counteroffensive To Help Ukraine

Chief of the General Staff of the Polish Armed Forces General Rajmund Andrzejczak said this in an interview with Ukrinform.

According to the Polish general, Ukraine is at war not with a small country or armed group, but with a large country with nuclear weapons supported by Russian society.

"Therefore, I would rather ask these commentators, if they were in the place of the Ukrainians: would they prepare better and have more progress? Therefore, I would change the foin order to morally support Ukrainians, rather than criticize them. This is immoral from a human point of view," Andrzejczak said.

According to the Polish military officer, this energy should be used better and more military equipment and weapons should be sent to Ukraine, "because for Ukraine this war is about everything, and for the Poles too."

Some Western politicians and military experts have been criticizing the pace of the Ukrainian army's counteroffensive, stressing that it is too slow.

Photo: Sztab Generalny WP