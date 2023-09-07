One Killed, Two Wounded As Enemy Shells Village In Kherson Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces have shelled the village of Odradokamianka in Ukraine's southern Kherson region, killing one person and wounding two others.
That's according to the Kherson regional military administration , Ukrinform reports.
"The Russian army attacked Odradokamianka. Three locals were injured," the report said. Read also: Russians shell Kherson region 68 times in past day
At around 09:40, enemy artillery hit the settlement. A 50-year-old man came under fire. Neighbors took him to the hospital in critical condition. Doctors tried to save the man's life, but the injuries turned out to be too severe, and he died from the injuries.
Twenty minutes later, the invaders attacked the village again. This time, an explosive was dropped from a drone. Two men, aged 58 and 46, sustained moderate injuries. They are now in the hospital.
