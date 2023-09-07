Missile Attack Damages Civilian Infrastructure Facility In Zaporizhzhia District

Yuriy Malashko, the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, said this on the air of the We-Ukraine TV channel, Ukrinform reports.

"At 10:20, Russian soldiers targeted Zaporizhzhia district, damaging a civilian infrastructure object. Fortunately, there have been no casualties," Malashko said.

A fire broke out at the site of attack. Specialists are currently working there. After the fire is extinguished, the consequences of the attack and the type of enemy projectile will be determined.

According to preliminary information, it was a ballistic missile. The explosion rang out following an air raid alert.

Earlier, it was reported that on Wednesday at about10:24, the enemy launched an Iskander missile on one of the districts of Zaporizhzhia. A civilian infrastructure facility was damaged. Two people were injured.