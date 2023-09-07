Ukrainian Flag Raised In Two Villages Of 'Gray Zone' In Kharkiv Region

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine said this in a pos on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

“Warriors of the Steel Border of the Offensive Guard raised the Ukrainian flag in the settlements of Stroivka and Topoli, which are located on the border with the Russian Federation in the so-called gray zone,” the report says.

It is noted that after Kharkiv region was liberated from the Russian invaders, it was dangerto enter this territory due to land mines, but now the border guards have paved the way and raised the national flag of Ukraine.

As reported by Ukrinform, according to Deputy Minister of Defense Hanna Maliar, fierce battles continue in all sectors along the eastern front line. In the Lyman sector, the Defense Forces repel about eight attacks every day.