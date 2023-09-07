Team Of Power Engineers Comes Under Fire In Kharkiv Region

This was reported on Facebook by the press service of Kharkivoblenergo, Ukrinform reported.

"On Wednesday, September 6, repairmen were inspecting a high-tension 10 kV line damaged by hostile shelling near the village of Monachynivka in the Kindrashivka territorial community. The power engineers, who arrived with the materials needed for the repair, were unable to restore the line due to the shelling: the first explosion occurred 50 meters from where the power company workers were located. The crew had to leave the dangerarea," the statement said.

Later it became known that the next arrival was exactly where the electricians were, fortunately, none of the crew was injured, the company said.

As reported, a third of the Kharkiv region was captured before the September 2022 counteroffensive. Currently, the fighting is taking place in the Kupiansk district, where the enemy continues to storm the positions of Ukrainian defenders and shell civilians and infrastructure.