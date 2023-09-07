Stefanchuk Calls On Canadian Parliament To Adopt Resolution On Long-Term Assistance For Ukraine

The Ukrainian speaker said this in a post on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

"I am glad to meet the Speaker of the House of Commons of the Parliament of Canada, Anthony Rota. First of all, I thanked Canada for political, financial and military assistance to Ukraine," the Ukrainian speaker wrote.

At the same time, Stefanchuk expressed gratitude for Canada's decision to join the F-16 coalition. The Verkhovna Rada chairman emphasized he expects that the relevant programs will be implemented as quickly as possible.

“Ukraine continues its struggle, and the issue of Ukraine's victory still requires joint efforts. During the meeting, I outlined a list of necessary military assistance,” Stefanchuk said.

In this context, he emphasized that it is extremely important to adopt a long-term military assistance program for Ukraine.

"That's why I called on the Parliament of Canada to adopt the relevant resolution," Stefanchuk added.

The Verkhovna Rada chairman also noted that the conversation focused on the issue of Euro-Atlantic integration of Ukraine.

"I thank Canada for its consistent position regarding Ukraine's membership in NATO," he summarized.

As reported by Ukrinform, Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Ruslan Stefanchuk arrived in Tokyo to participate in the G7 Parliamentary Summit.