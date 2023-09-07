Body Vision Medical And Mediflex Announce Global Distribution Agreement

The agreement expands bronchoscopists' access to Mediflex's BSS globally while simultaneously enabling Body Vision to offer a world-class product synergistic to its LungVisionTM AI-powered image guidance platform to its rapidly expanding global customer base.

"This is a great opportunity for Mediflex to partner with a global leader aligned with our target market for our BSS product," said Mediflex President, Jonathan Adler. "Body Vision's global distribution infrastructure into interventional pulmonology better positions Mediflex to bring our unique BSS product offering to the customers who would best benefit from it as well as rapidly grow our presence in this segment."

"Body Vision Medical is committed to offering our customers compelling and innovative products that help them achieve the quintuple aim of healthcare," said David Webster, CEO of Body Vision Medical. "We feel strongly that this partnership to distribute Mediflex's BSS will not only reinforce our global presence but also provide significant value to our customers."

specializes in AI-driven, intraoperative imaging with the aim of saving lives through the democratization of innovative medical technology. Its first commercial product, LungVisionTM, addresses the unmet clinical need for early, definitive lung cancer diagnosis and, in the future, to enable effective treatment of lung lesions via a minimally-invasive procedure.

Mediflex was founded in 1969 and is a third-generation medical device developer and manufacturer. Mediflex's innovative devices have applications in all surgical disciplines providing hands-free stability of cameras/ endoscopes or instruments which aid in surgical precision, work-flow efficiency and staff protection from radiation exposure. Mediflex is proud to manufacture its products in the USA.

