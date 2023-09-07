Hairmax® Appoints Francisco Cestero As Chief Financial Officer

Franci(Frank) Cestero comes to Hairmax with 30 years of senior finance, accounting, and operational leadership with multinationals. He brings a skill set that includes full cycle accounting, financial strategy, and facilitating and integrating mergers and acquisitions. Most recently Frank was the Vice-President of Accounting and Finance for Hair Club, another leader in the Hair Loss and Wellness category.

Mr. Cestero states, "I am very excited to join the Hairmax team. Given the strong brand portfolio and attractive international footprint, I believe the potential for growth and value creation is tremendous. I look forward to working with CEO, Ryan Zackon and the rest of the team to drive growth and profitability for Hairmax.”

Born in New York and raised in the Palm Beaches, Frank is a South Florida semi-native with a BA from Auburn University and an MBA from Loyola University in New Orleans. Frank is a dedicated family man who likes to spend his free time exercising outdoors.

Ryan Zackon, Chief Executive Officer of Hairmax commented, "Frank is a high-impact CFO who brings a compelling blend of strategic and capital allocation discipline and well-honed operating skills specifically in the Hair Wellness category. He will be a strong partner foras we execute our growth plan and improve our operating results to position Hairmax for sustainable, long-term value.”

About Hairmax:

Since its founding in 2000, Hairmax has continued to pave the way with an innovative range of laser hair growth devices and hair wellness solutions backed by science. We created a new category in hair restoration with the launch of the Hairmax LaserComb, the first laser phototherapy medical device, FDA Cleared for home use to treat hair loss and stimulate hair growth.

To date, Hairmax laser devices have been granted 8 FDA Clearances and have been proven safe & effective in 7 clinical studies, with a 93% success rate. Hairmax laser therapy is drug-free, with no harmful side effects. Hairmax laser devices are ISO certified, CE certified, GMP compliant; and hold 14 Medical Device Licenses worldwide.

Hairmax and its related products are available online at hairmax.com, Amazon, QVC and in prestigiretail stores including Neiman Marcus, Saks Fifth Avenue, Nordstrom Online and is available in over 165 countries.

