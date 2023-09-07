Gsi Technology To Participate In 16Th Annual Main Event Conference

Mr. Lasserre will host a group presentation on Tuesday, October 3 at 3:00-3:25 PM PST in Track 4 and hold one-on-one meetings on Tuesday, October 3 and Wednesday, October 4.

For more information about registering or to schedule a meeting with the Company, please visit the LD Micro conference website .

ABOUT GSI TECHNOLOGY

Founded in 1995, GSI Technology, Inc. is a leading provider of semiconductor memory solutions. The Company recently launched radiation-hardened memory products for extreme environments in space and the Gemini® Associative Processing Unit (APU). This memory-centric design delivers significant performance advantages for diverse AI applications. The Gemini APU architecture removes the I/O bottleneck between the processors and memory arrays by performing massive parallel searches directly in the memory array where data is stored. The novel architecture delivers performance-over-power ratio improvements compared to CPU, GPU, and DRAM for applications like image detection, speech recognition, e-commerce recommendation systems, and more. Gemini is an ideal solution for edge applications with a scalable format, small footprint, and low power consumption where rapid, accurate responses are critical. For more information, please visit .

