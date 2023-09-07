Crawler Dozers Market Is Expected To Reach Us$ 27.21 Billion By 2033 : Fact.Mr Report

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Rockville, Sept. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fact.MR, in its newly published market research report, reveals that worldwide demand for crawler dozers stands at a market value of US$ 14.78 billion in 2022. The Crawler Dozers Market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.7% through 2033. Significant expansion of the mining, forestry, and construction industries is leading to high demand for crawler dozers across the world.

In the transportation and movement of different types of materials, crawler dozers play a pivotal role. They are popular construction equipment with blades. Sand, rock, soil, etc., are some materials that can be moved with the help of crawler dozers across different land grades. In the repairing of roads, they play an essential role in overload pitching and shedding.

Report Attributes Details Value Projection (2033) US$ 27.21 Billion Growth Rate (2023-2033) 5.7% CAGR No. of Pages 170 pages No. of Tables 25 Tables No. of Figures 132 Figures

Key Takeaways from Market Study



“ Technological advancements in crawler dozers for the effortless operation of machines is predicted to drive their sales across geographies , ” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Increasing Expenditure on Infrastructur al Development s



A significant expansion of the construction sector owing to the rising demand for better infrastructure and houses is leading to increased sales of different types of heavy equipment. This is expected to generate opportunities for market players over the projected period in the crawler dozers landscape.

For instance,

In March 2021, the President of the United States announced an investment of US$ 2,000 billion to upgrade the country's infrastructure. This plan included an investment of US$ 42 billion for the construction of water infrastructure and airports and US$ 115 billion for the rebuilding of bridges and construction of roads.



