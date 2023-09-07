Evercharge Announces Expansion Of Fleet Portfolio Offerings To Provide An Integrated Ev Charging Experience



Real-time data: Charging status, overall usage, and system updates are available in real time via Wifi connectivity, and can also be accessed through the EverCharge app.

Flexible reporting: COVE auto-logs charging hours and costs to streamline fleet analytics. Seamless integration: COVE easily integrates into any electrical supply, is compatible with all EVs on the market, and offers flexible indoor or outdoor installation.

EV02: commercial L2 charging station



Flexible installation: The station is available to be mounted via wall, pedestal or custom design to fit the unique needs of existing infrastructure. Backed by a 10-year Endurance Program : The program guarantees access to the necessary components to maintain EV02 stations for 10 years. Separate from EverCharge's standard warranty program, the Endurance Program applies only to L2 hardware made after 2022.

CABINET: 240kW, DC fast charging charging station



Expanded access: Each cabis equipped with two dispensers to charge two vehicles each, allowing for four total vehicles to charge at each unit. Remote maintenance: Fleet operators have seamless access to remote stainquiries, troubleshooting, and software upgrades, ensuring uninterrupted charging experiences.

GLANCE: Charge Management System (CMS)

An all-in-one approach: The company's GLANCE platform for managing and operating EverCharge systems enables fleets to view real-time charging data and reporting without integrations or expensive third-party hardware.

About EverCharge

EverCharge provides hardware and software electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions for fleets, multi-unit, and single-family homes. The company's turnkey offerings are designed to utilize existing infrastructure to scale EV charging at the lowest cost. EverCharge's SmartPower technology maximizes the number of EVs that can charge at once and eliminates barriers, such as data connectivity. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Palo Alto, EverCharge supports hundreds-of-thousands of users with EV charging stations across North America. In 2022, EverCharge was acquired by SK Group , South Korea's second-largest conglomerate, as part of their multi-billion dollar investment in U.S. energy solutions and sustainable technologies. For more information, please visit evercharge.com.