New Tdwi Research Report Explores Achieving Success With Data Management And Governance

Only 8% of those surveyed reported being both very satisfied with their data management and confident they can modernize technologies, services, and practices to meet evolving requirements; in contrast, 45% said they were mostly satisfied with their current data management but were less confident in their ability to meet future challenges

Solving data quality issues continues to be a top priority for respondents; 44% of those surveyed for this report said this; an additional 35% said tracking data lineage was their top priority

Data democratization is a primary objective for optimizing analytics and AI/ML; 45% of respondents say making it easier for users to discover and access data is their main priority Nearly one-third are currently using a data virtualization layer or fabric (32%) and 38% are planning to use one; 21% currently have a data mesh architecture; consolidating data from silos into a single data platform is the current strategy for nearly half of organizations surveyed (47%)

The report concludes with ten best practice recommendations for achieving scalable, agile, and comprehensive data management and governance.

This research was sponsored by Alation, Dataiku, Denodo, erwin by Quest, Hitachi Vantara, SAP, and Snowflake.

