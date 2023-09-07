Irrigation Automation Market To Be Worth $12.7 Billion By 2030 - Exclusive Report By Meticulous Research®

An automated irrigation system is a technology-driven solution that delivers water efficiently and precisely to plants, lawns, crops, or landscapes without manual intervention. These systems use a combination of sensors, controllers, valves, and pipes to automate the process of watering, providing water at optimal times and in precise amounts. Almost every irrigation system can be automated with the help of timers, sensors, computers, or mechanical appliances. It makes irrigation more efficient, and workers can concentrate on other important farming tasks. On the other hand, such a system can be expensive and very complex in its design and may need experts to plan and implement it.

The growth of this market is driven by the increasing adoption of smart agriculture technologies and the growing benefits offered by automated irrigation systems for agriculture. The increasing government support for automated farming technologies and the growing proliferation of automated irrigation systems for large-scale farming are expected to offer significant growth opportunities for the stakeholders in the irrigation automation market. The high cost of installing automated irrigation systems may restrain the market's growth. Furthermore, implementing automated irrigation systems in fragmented land is expected to pose challenges to the growth of the irrigation automation market.

The global irrigation automation market is segmented by system (automatic and semi-automatic), irrigation type (sprinkler irrigation, drip irrigation, surface irrigation, hose reel irrigation, pivot irrigation, and other irrigation types [subsurface irrigation and spray irrigation]), component (hardware [controllers, sensors {weather-based sensors, soil moisture sensors, and other sensors (flow sensors, capacitance sensors)}, valves, sprinklers, filters, PVC pipes & fittings, and other hardware {spray heads, starter, and timers}], software [interfacing software, forecasting software, and other software {real time alerts dashboards, remote monitoring mobile apps}, services), end use (agricultural [open field, greenhouse, other agricultural end-uses {underground farming} and non-agricultural [residential, turf & landscape, golf courses, other non-agricultural end uses {education and government & public sector}]). The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes the market at the regional and country levels.

Based on system , the global irrigation automation market is segmented into automatic and semi-automatic. In 2023, the automatic segment is expected to account for the larger share of the global irrigation automation market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the growing implementation of automatic irrigation systems, surging demand for automatic plant irrigation systems to reduce water use and save customers time, and technological advancements in automatic irrigation systems to offer unique and advanced features. This segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on irrigation type , the global irrigation automation market is segmented into sprinkler irrigation, drip irrigation, surface irrigation, hose reel irrigation, pivot irrigation, and other irrigation types. In 2023, the sprinkler irrigation segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global irrigation automation market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the rising need for sprinklers or sprayers to distribute water in a controlled manner, the increasing need to improve water-use efficiency and achieve higher crop yields by delivering water and nutrients directly to the plant's roots, and growing need of affordable irrigation systems. However, the drip irrigation systems segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on component , the global irrigation automation market is segmented into hardware, software, and services. In 2023, the hardware segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global irrigation automation market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the exerting efforts by market players to design and implement intelligent irrigation control systems; growing use of valves, sprays, and sprinklers over a larger area to manage the water supply efficiently and drippers in orchards & vineyards, and vegetable gardens; rapid implementations of sensors to give feedback and information about the irrigated area to customers; and increasing demand for smart irrigation controllers & sensors to reduce outdoor water use by irrigating based on plant water need. This segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on geography, the global irrigation automation market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2023, Asia-Pacific is expected to account for the largest share of the global irrigation automation market. Asia-Pacific's major market share is attributed to the growing presence of vast agricultural lands, rapidly changing climatic conditions, strong government support for implementing automated irrigation systems, the growing need for reducing water wastage, and technological advancements in irrigation components. Further, the high population burden and lowering water levels in countries such as India and China force customers towards sensor-based irrigation systems, likely fueling the regional market's growth over the coming years. In the region, varigovernments have started supporting the setting up of irrigation automation systems. They are also taking initiatives to promote water conservation, thereby improving the demand for automated irrigation systems and, in turn, supporting market growth. However, North America is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The key players operating in the global irrigation automation market are The Toro Company (U.S.), Valmont Industries, Inc. (U.S.), Rain Bird Corporation (U.S.), Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd. (India), Lindsay Corporation (U.S.), Nelson Irrigation (U.S.), Rubicon Water S.L.U. (Spain), Galcon Bakarim Agricultural Cooperative Society Ltd. (Israel), HydroPoint Data Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Calsense (U.S.), Orbit Irrigation Products Inc. (U.S.), Stevens Water Monitoring Systems Inc. (U.S.), Viridix Ltd. (Israel), Niagara Irrigation Automation (India), and Lumo, Inc. (U.S.).

Scope of the Report:

Irrigation Automation Market Assessment - by System



Automatic Semi-automatic

Irrigation Automation Market Assessment - by Irrigation Type



Sprinkler Irrigation

Drip Irrigation

Surface Irrigation

Hose Reel Irrigation

Pivot Irrigation Other Irrigation Types (Subsurface Irrigation and Spray Irrigation)

Irrigation Automation Market Assessment - by Component



Hardware



Controllers



Sensors





Weather-based Sensors





Soil Moisture Sensors



Other Sensors (Flow Sensors and Capacitance Sensors)



Valves



Sprinklers



Filters



PVC Pipes & Fittings

Other Hardware (Spray Heads, Starter, and Timers)

Software



Interfacing Software



Forecasting Software

Other Software (Real Time Alerts Dashboards and Remote Monitoring Mobile Apps) Services

Irrigation Automation Market Assessment - by End Use



Agricultural



Open Field



Greenhouse

Other Agricultural End Uses (Underground Farming)

Non-agricultural



Residential



Turf & Landscape



Golf Courses Other Non-agricultural End Uses (Education and Government & Public Sector)

Irrigation Automation Market Assessment - by Geography



North America









U.S.

Canada

Europe









Germany





U.K.





France





Italy





Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific









China





Japan





India





Australia & New Zealand





Thailand

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America Middle East & Africa

