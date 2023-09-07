Fazoli's Makes Highly Anticipated Return To Orlando

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fazoli's , America's favorite fast and fresh Italian chain, is officially open in Orlando. Located at 4201 E. Colonial Dr., the location is owned by local operator Keys Restaurants Inc., and is now serving up its beloved hot and buttery breadsticks and signature Italian dishes including pasta, subs, salads, pizzas and more.

“We couldn't be happier to reintroduce our mouthwatering, freshly made food back into the Orlando market,” said Doug Bostick, President at Fazoli's.“We've been humbled by the nonstop excitement from fans and have spent countless hours preparing for the large crowds we expect at our drive-thru and can confidently say, we are ready!”

“We are excited to have fulfilled our promise to return Fazoli's to Orlando,” said Keys Restaurants Inc. CEO Rodney Keys.“We have a long history of excellence building franchises and local businesses in the Orlando area and are more committed than ever to our customers. When they walk into a Keys Restaurant Inc. location, they know they can expect nothing but the best.”

The Orlando Fazoli's is located at 4201 E. Colonial Dr., Orlando, FL. 32803. The drive-thru and dine-in is open 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., Sunday-Thursday, and 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday-Saturday. For more information, visit Fazolis.

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets, and develops fast casual, quick-service, casual dining, and polished casual dining concepts around the world. The Company currently owns 17 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli's, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo's Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderand Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises and owns over 2,300 units worldwide. For more information on FAT Brands, please visit fatbrands.

About Fazoli's

Fast. Fresh. Italian. Founded in 1988 in Lexington, Ky., Fazoli's owns and operates nearly 220 restaurants in 27 states, making it the largest QSR Italian chain in America. Fazoli's prides itself on serving quality Italian food, fast, fresh and friendly. Menu offerings include freshly prepared pasta entrees, sub sandwiches, salads, pizza and desserts – along with its unlimited signature breadsticks. For more information, visit .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Ali Lloyd, FAT Brands



435-760-6168

# # #