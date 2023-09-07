Survey Reveals Arizona Hunters Overwhelmingly Share Their Harvest

The Wild Harvest Initiative®, in partnership with the Arizona Game & Fish Department, releases the results of the Arizona Wild Meat Sharing & Consumption Survey

ST. JOHN'S, NEWFOUNDLAND AND LABRADOR, CANADA, September 7, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- According to a survey conducted by the Wild Harvest Initiative® , a program of Conservation Visions® , in partnership with the Arizona Game and Fish Department, more than 95 percent of successful hunters in Arizona share a significant portion of the food they harvest with others.

The 2021–22 Arizona Wild Meat Sharing and Consumption Survey was designed to gather information about the amount of food annually harvested in Arizona by recreational hunters and to explore how this food is shared. Results show that about 65 percent of the people with whom the food is shared are community members living outside of the hunter's household, supporting the idea that the societal benefits of recreational hunting extend beyond the hunter and the hunter's household and positively impact the larger community.

“We are pleased to have participated in this opportunity with several other state wildlife conservation agencies and hope to gain a better understanding of Arizona hunters, how often they share their harvest, the community benefit, and how we can further analyze and best use the survey data,” says Arizona Game and Fish Department Director Ty Gray.

Conservation Visions, through its Wild Harvest Initiative® program, aims to quantify the benefits of wild meat sharing in the United States and Canada, tcreating a social sharing index. Future survey implementation is planned in partnership with other state and provincial wildlife agencies.

“The average nonhunter has, in the past, been unaware of the massive community-wide benefits – including in terms of food security and health – of sustainable wild meat and harvests,” says Conservation Visions' President, Shane Mahoney.“The Wild Harvest Initiative®, with committed partners like the Arizona Game and Fish Department, is working to change this; to prove the value of hunting in ways that matter to everyone, whether or not they choose to hunt.”

Summary results of the Arizona Wild Meat Sharing Survey are available here . A complete report is available upon request.

Conservation Visions Inc. is a wildlife initiative founded by internationally recognized biologist, conservation advocate, Shane Mahoney. It is dedicated to a world where conservation matters; where biodiversity is safeguarded, including the diversity of human cultural experience; where conservation and citizenship are viewed as inseparable; where a global responsibility to nature is recognized; where the sustainable use of natural resources is safeguarded through knowledge; and where governments make sound decisions concerning conservation and biodiversity, based on scientific and traditional wisdom. To learn more about Conservation Visions and the Wild Harvest Initiative®, please visit .



