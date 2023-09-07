Human Machine Interface (Hmi) Market Anticipated To Reach Close To Us$ 7 Billion By 2028

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
The human-machine interface (HMI) market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 6.27% over the forecasted period to reach a market size of $6.947 billion in 2028. Organizations seek digitalized systems to efficiently monitor and control equipment, especially complex legacy systems, creating significant market opportunities for HMIs.” - Knowledge Sourcing IntelligenceNOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, September 7, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the human machine interface (HMI) market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.27%, between 2021 and 2028 to reach US$6.947 billion by 2028.
The increasing demand for HMI solutions is primarily fueled by a cost-effective shift towards industrial automation. Organizations seek digitalized systems to efficiently monitor and control equipment, especially complex legacy systems, creating significant market opportunities.
Human-Machine Interface is an electronic component facilitating user-machine interaction. By translating human inputs into machine-readable signals. Varisensors and interfaces, like motion, speech, and touch, convey information. HMIs enhance efficiency, reduce errors, and boost user satisfaction and comfort in machine operation.
Several product launches and advancements in technologies are augmenting the market growth. For instance, In November 2022, Ford unveiled the Ranger Platinum pickup, featuring a luxurileather-trimmed interior and distinctive exterior details, powered by a 3.0-liter V6 turbodiesel engine and exclusively offered in a five-seat, double cab configuration. In June 2021, Red Lion Controls partnered with MB Connect line GmbH to launch a secure Remote Access Platform, prioritizing industrial equipment security and efficiency through cloud-based software.
The human interface market, based on components, is categorized into two types which include hardware and software. Hardware components foon physical devices like touchscreens and sensors. The software component focuses on applications and graphical user interfaces.
The Human-machine Interface market based on screen size is segmented into five types that include between 1" and 5", between 5" and 9", between 9.1" and 13", between 13.1" and 17", and more than 17".
The Human-machine Interface market caters to a diverse range of end-users which includes manufacturing, energy and power, transportation, water and wastewater, automotive , oil and gas, utilities, healthcare, and consumer electronics.
The Asia Pacific region is expected to experience substantial growth in the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the increasing number of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and rising investments in factory automation across different industry verticals. Many companies in the Asia Pacific are also focusing on developing smart AI-integrated systems. For example, ABB India announced the enhancement of its smart power factory in Bengaluru in August 2022. This facility incorporates advanced robotics, artificial intelligence, and digitalization technologies to create a highly automated and flexible factory of the future. These developments underline the region's growing significance in the global market.
The research study includes coverage of Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Omron Corporation, Rockwell Automation, Schneider Electric, ABB, Siemens, Honeywell International Inc., General Electric, Yokogawa India Ltd., and Kontron S&T Group among other significant market players in the human-machine interface market.
The human machine interface market report categorizes the market as per the following criteria:
.By Component
oHardware
oSoftware
.By Screen Size
oBetween 1" and 5"
oBetween 5" and 9"
oBetween 9.1" and 13"
oBetween 13.1" and 17"
oMore than 17"
.By End-User Industry
oManufacturing
oEnergy and Power
oTransportation
oWater and Wastewater
oAutomotive
oOil and Gas
oUtilities
oHealthcare
oConsumer Electronics
oOthers
.By Geography
oNorth America
.USA
.Canada
.Mexico
oSouth America
.Brazil
. Argentina
.Others
oEurope
.Germany
.France
.United Kingdom
.Spain
.Others
oMiddle East and Africa
.Saudi Arabia
.UAE
.Israel
.Others
oAsia Pacific
.China
.India
.South Korea
.Taiwan
.Thailand
.Indonesia
.Japan
.Others
Companies Profiled
.Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
.Omron Corporation
.Rockwell Automation
.Schneider Electric
.ABB
.Siemens
.Honeywell International Inc.
.General Electric
.Yokogawa India Ltd.
.Kontron S&T Group
