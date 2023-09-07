Command Centertm Announces The Launch Of The Sensor Reader Module 3 (Srm 3)

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Delivering Enhanced Battery Performance and Improved Sensor Connectivity in a Refreshed Package
AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- COMMAND CenterTM, the leading provider of concrete temperature and maturity solutions, is pleased to unveil its latest innovation, the Sensor Reader Module 3 (SRM 3). Known among its customers as "the yellow box," the new SRM 3 represents a significant advancement over its predecessor, the SRM 2, by offering improved water resistance, a high-performance battery pack, and a more secure connection to sensors.
The SRM 3 retains the same reliability while introducing key design upgrades that boost its performance and overall user experience:
. Enhanced Battery Performance: The new battery pack is more robust than previSRM designs, preventing breakage during continuuse.
. Improved Sensor Connectivity: With ports specifically designed for connecting to sensors, the SRM 3 enables more efficient monitoring.
. Water Ingress Protection: To ensure long-lasting durability, a clear protective layer now covers most of the board, offering enhanced protection against water ingress.
"Our goal is always to provide a reliable, easy-to-use, and affordable product for our customers," said Sabrina Garber, Director of Product Development and Technical Support at the Transtec Group, parent company of COMMAND Center. "We listen to what our customers need and do our best to stay in touch with how our product is working for them. As an answer to our customer requests for an SRM that is more durable, we are excited to launch the SRM 3.”
The SRM 3 continues to operate with two AA batteries and retains its signature yellow color, allowing for easy identification on construction sites.
About COMMAND Center
COMMAND Center is a concrete temperature and maturity system used to measure and log temperature history, calculate maturity, and estimate in-place strength. Construction teams use COMMAND Center as a tool to satisfy project requirements for temperature monitoring and to estimate in-place concrete strength as it cures. Data redundancy, intuitive and powerful software, portable equipment, and data collection options that fit almost any budget, environment, and project-specific need make COMMAND Center reliable, easy to use, and one of the most affordable tools of its kind. To learn more, visit
Matt Pittman
The Transtec Group
+1 (512) 451 6233 ext. 231
MENAFN07092023003118003196ID1107027186
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.