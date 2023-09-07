Nemalife Files A Novel Gut Health Bioassay Patent To Aid The Discovery Of Functional Ingredients

Images show (A) a healthy gut with dye localized to the intestinal lumen. (B) Moderate leakiness with the dye diffusing into some surrounding tissues. (C) Severe leaky gut, where the dye permeates almost all peripheral tissues.

New provisional patent application for a rapid microfluidic in vivo assay enabling discovery of new gut health solutions for the functional ingredients industry

Dhaval Patel, Ph.D.

NemaLife, Inc



