Smartlifeco Sets New Industry Standards For Sustainable Practices With Biodegradable Dental Floss Picks

SmartLifeCo, a leading provider of sustainable personal care products, introduces its biodegradable dental floss picks We're proud to be leading the way in sustainable oral care.” - Joseph GigliottiSHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- SmartLifeCo, a leading provider of sustainable personal care products, is once again at the forefront of innovation with the introduction of its biodegradable dental floss picks . The new product aims to revolutionize the oral hygiene industry by offering a more eco-friendly alternative to traditional dental floss sticks .
The biodegradable dental products from SmartLifare crafted from plant-based materials and are designed to decompose naturally within six months, drastically reducing their environmental impact compared to conventional plastic floss picks. Despite their sustainable design, the floss picks deliver superior performance in cleaning between teeth and along the gum line.
"We're proud to be leading the way in sustainable oral care," said Joseph, CMO of SmartLifeCo. "Our new biodegradable floss picks not only provide an effective solution for oral hygiene but also contribute significantly to reducing plastic waste."
The development of these dental floss products is a part of SmartLifeCo's ongoing commitment to creating high-quality products that are as kind to the environment as they are effective. SmartLifbelieves that every step toward sustainability counts, and with their latest product, they're making it easier for consumers to make eco-conscichoices in their daily routines.
SmartLifeCo's biodegradable dental floss picks are now available for purchase online and will soon be available in select retail stores nationwide. For more information about SmartLifeCo's innovative products and dedication to sustainability, visit /.
About SmartLifeCo
SmartLifis a trailblazing company dedicated to creating sustainable personal care products that don't compromise on performance. Their range includes everything from toothbrushes to floss picks, all designed with both the consumer and the environment in mind.
