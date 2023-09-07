Russian raids on Ukrainian ports of Danube to decelerate grain transfers

(MENAFN) Romanian Leader Klaus Iohannis declares that Russian raids on Ukrainian river ports on the Danube are going to decelerate grain exports, so additional paths gave to be developed.



He stated this at the conference of the Three Seas Initiative nations in Bucharest, a Ukrainian news agency reported quoting a British news agency.



"Of course the attacks on Ukrainian ports on the Danube are a huge problem. Of course it will in a way slow down exports. We will enhance the other routes, we accepted Ukrainian maritime transports through our Romanian territorial waters off the Black Sea, we will continue to enhance exports on the rail and on the road," Iohannis stressed.



Talking at the same news meeting, Croatian Premier Andrej Plenković declared that his nation has provided access to the Mediterranean Sea through its ports and that its Ministry of Transport is serving with the European Commission and Ukraine on the topic.



Based on reports, on July 17, Moscow retreated from the deal which permitted the safe transfer of Ukrainian goods from Black Sea ports.

