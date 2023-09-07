Jordanian Fm: Jordan Unable To Receive More Syrian Refugees

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) AMMAN, Sept 7 (KUNA) -- Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said Thursday that his country will not be able to receive more Syrian refugees even if the crisis in Syria does not end and if its exacerbation leads to new waves of refugees.
In a press conference with Irish Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Defense Micheal Martin, Safadi urged the international community to take responsibility for providing a decent life as a right for refugees.
Regarding the meeting with Martin, Safadi said that they discussed efforts to reach a political solution to the Syrian crisis according to a step-by-step methodology and the UN Security Council Resolution 2254 to end the suffering of the Syrian people, in a way that fulfills their rights and aspirations for a safe and stable homeland and preserves Syria's sovereignty.
Safadi underlined the security threats resulting from the Syrian crisis in the region, including terrorism and drug smuggling.
Jordan will continue to protect its borders from drug smuggling from Syria to Jordan, he stressed.
Safadi added that he signed with Martin a memorandum for political consultation between both countries that allows them to meet periodically and set specific agendas to enhance cooperation in varifields and continue the high pace of coordination on regional issues.
With regard to the ties between both countries, Safadi said that the deep-rooted ties that unite Jordan and Ireland support efforts to achieve security and stability in the region, underlining Ireland's continustance in supporting efforts to accomplish a just and lasting peace based on the two-state solution in accordance with the approved references and resolutions of international legitimacy.
Meanwhile, Martin stated that the relations between his country and Jordan are witnessing growth, noting that Jordan and Ireland share similar stances, especially towards the peace process and the two-state solution. (end)
ab.lr
MENAFN07092023000071011013ID1107027164
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.