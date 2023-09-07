Qatar Amir, Top Sudanese Official Discuss Developments In Latter's Country

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Sept 7 (KUNA) -- Qatari Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani on Thursday discussed the latest development in Sudan with Lieutenant General AbdulFattah Al-Burhan, Chairman of the Transitional Sovereignty Council of Sudan.
In a statement, the Qatar Amiri Diwan said that this came during official talks held at Lusail Palace, where Al-Burhan briefed Shekh Tamim o the latest development and thee challenges facing Sudan.
Sheikh Tamim reiterated Qatar's stand on ceasing the fight in Sudan and adopting solutions to overcome differences, and hoped that all Sudanese political forces negotiate to reach a comprehensive agreement for a lasting peace and stability, added the statement.
The Qatari Amir expressed appreciation for the regional and international efforts aimed at ending the conflict and achieving stability in Sudan, while Al-Burhan expressed gratitude for Sheikh Tamim Al Thani and Qatar's continusupport.
The two sides discussed bilateral ties and ways to enhance them, as well as the latest regional and international developments.
Since April 15, Sudan has been witnessing clashes between the army and the Rapid Support Forces in Khartoum and other cities, in which about three thousand people were killed, six thousand others injured and about a million people sought refuge in neighboring countries. (end)
