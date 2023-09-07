Briefing Of Kuna Main News For Thursday Until 12:00 Gmt

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) 3108314 KUWAIT -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah has sent a congratulatory cable to Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on his country's National Day.
3108308 KUWAIT -- Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Sheikh Ahmad Fahad Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah discusses visit by His Highness Deputy Amir and Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah to China, due later this month.
3108323 KUWAIT -- The State of Kuwait sees the 17 sustainable development goals as a priority for making public policies, says planning council chief.
3108304 KUWAIT -- Kuwaiti crude oil price climbed USD 1.29 Wednesday to USD 93.35 pb vs USD 92.06 pb Tuesday. (end)
