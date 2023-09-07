(MENAFN- Baystreet.ca)
TSX Futures Flat
Peyto, Magna Merit Attention
Futures for Canada's main stock index were muted on Thursday as investors assessed the Bank of Canada's decision to keep interest rates unchanged, while signaling further rate hikes if needed.
The TSX stumbled 186.8 points to close Wednesday at 20,226.96.
September futures were flat on Thursday.
The Canadian dollar dipped 0.01 cents to 73.23 cents U.S.
On the companies front, Peyto Exploration & Development has agreed to buy Spanish energy company Repsol's Canadian assets for $468 million, the two companies said in separate statements.
Magna International raised its sales forecast for fiscal 2025, on the back of sustained demand for its sensors and electrified powertrain systems.
In the economic docket, Statistics Canada said building permits declined 1.5% in July to $11.7 billion.
Later this morning (10 a.m. EDT) the IVEY PMI will be out for August.
ON BAYSTREET
The TSX Venture Exchange faded 9.7 points, or 1.6%, Wednesday to 584.81.
ON WALLSTREET
S&P 500 futures were lower early Thursday as renewed concern swirled on Wall Street over the course of the Federal Reserve's interest rate policy, and whether policymakers will enact another hike this year.
Futures for the Dow Jones Industrials lost 39 points, or 0.1%, to 34,440.
Futures for the S&P 500 sank 19.25 points, or 0.4%, to 4,452.25.
Futures for the NASDAQ plunged 118.5 points, or 0.8%, to 15,281.
Apple shares lost nearly 3% before the bell on a Bloomberg News report that China's looking to broaden a ban on the use of iPhones in state-owned companies and agencies.
Traders also pored through the latest corporate earnings, with C3.ai dropping more than 9% after reporting lower-than-expected gross margin in the recent quarter. GameStop added more than 3%, while ChargePoint Holdings fell about 11% after missing revenue estimates.
Major U.S. stock benchmarks are coming off a losing session as higher Treasury yields pressured tech stocks and heightened investor worry that the Federal Reserve will use recent stronger-than-expected economic data to justify additional hikes.
While 93% of interest rate traders foresee no change at September's Federal Open Market Committee meeting, expectations of an additional interest rate hike at the November meeting rose above 40%.
In Japan, the Nikkei 225 index settled 0.8% Thursday, while in Hong Kong, the Hang Seng dipped 1.3%.
Oil prices dropped 59 cents to $86.95 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices hiked $2.90 to $1,947.10 U.S. an ounce.
