Tunisian Security Arrested Islamist Party Leaders

TUNIS, Sept 7 (NNN-TAP) – Tunisia's Islamist party, Ennahdha, said yesterday that, its Shura Council leader, Abdel Karim Harouni was arrested, after being placed under house arrest since last Saturday.
Security agents arrested 63-year-old Harouni, also Tunisia's former transport minister, without mentioning the reasons.
It came a few hours after the arrest of Mondher Ounissi, the party's interim head, and the release of Hamadi Jebali, the party's former secretary-general and former prime minister.
Jebali, arrested on Tuesday, in a home raid, was released last night, after being interrogated for seven hours by the judicial unit responsible for financial corruption cases.
In Feb, Tunisian authorities arrested a large number of Ennahdha party leaders, including its president, Rached Ghannouchi, his deputy Ali Al-Arayedh, and former Minister of Justice, Noureddine Bhiri, on charges, including conspiracy against state security.
Ennahdha, with the Shura Council as its highest-ranking body, was the largest party in the previparliament, that was dissolved by Tunisian President, Kais Saied in Jul, 2021.– NNN-TAP
