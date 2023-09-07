Tunisian Security Arrested Islamist Party Leaders

Security agents arrested 63-year-old Harouni, also Tunisia's former transport minister, without mentioning the reasons.

It came a few hours after the arrest of Mondher Ounissi, the party's interim head, and the release of Hamadi Jebali, the party's former secretary-general and former prime minister.

Jebali, arrested on Tuesday, in a home raid, was released last night, after being interrogated for seven hours by the judicial unit responsible for financial corruption cases.

In Feb, Tunisian authorities arrested a large number of Ennahdha party leaders, including its president, Rached Ghannouchi, his deputy Ali Al-Arayedh, and former Minister of Justice, Noureddine Bhiri, on charges, including conspiracy against state security.

Ennahdha, with the Shura Council as its highest-ranking body, was the largest party in the previparliament, that was dissolved by Tunisian President, Kais Saied in Jul, 2021.– NNN-TAP