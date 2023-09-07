Peru's President Shakes Up Cabinet

The changes reassigned Daniel Maurate from heading the Justice and Human Rights Ministry, a job he assumed in Apr, to heading Labour and Employment Promotion. Eduardo Arana, a lawyer from the Inca Garcilaso de la Vega University, took over Maurate's previposition.

Ana Maria Choquehuanca is sworn in as the new Minister of Production, to replace Raul Perez, who moved to head the Ministry of Transport and Communications. Choquehuanca served as Minister of Women and Vulnerable Populations from 2017 to 2018, during the government of ex-president Pedro Pablo Kuczynski and as a legislator from 2016 to 2021.

Jennifer Contreras was sworn in as Minister of Agrarian Development and Irrigation, replacing Nelly Paredes.

According to media reports, Miriam Ponce took over at the Education Ministry, replacing MaMarquez, who stepped down on Tuesday, after the President of the Council of Ministers, Alberto Otarola, asked for her resignation.– NNN-ANDINA