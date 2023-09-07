India To Become Key Green Hydrogen Refuelling Hub For Ships In 10 Years: Union Minister Rk Singh

New Delhi, Sept 6 (KNN) The shipping sector will go green in the next 10 years and India will emerge as a key green hydrogen refuelling hub for ships, Union Minister for Power and New and Renewable Energy RK Singh said on Tuesday.

Addressing the day-long conference on 'Green hydrogen pilots in India' organised by NTPC Ltd, the minister said,“Globally, shipping will go green within 10 years. So, we have to emerge as a refuelling destination for all green ships, since we can provide them green hydrogen or green ammonia or whatever fuel they want at the lowest cost.”







"We have to prepare bunkers at shipyards and also have pilots for green shipping on our own. We are in talks with the Ministry of Shipping, to take this forward," he said.

The minister also said that the roadmap for research and development (R&D) for the national green hydrogen mission is almost finalized and will be released shortly. This will detail the variresearch areas required for development of green hydrogen ecosystem.

“We have also worked on necessary regulations, codes and standards. We have sent the first set of recommendations to agencies like BIS, PESO and OISD, to adopt the relevant standards. India has also notified its Green Hydrogen Standard which limits carbon dioxide missions to less than or equal to 2 kg per kg of hydrogen,” he said.

Speaking at the event, secretary, ministry of new and renewable energy, Bhupinder Singh Bhalla mentioned that government has already allocated Rs 1,466 crore for pilot projects under the green hydrogen mission.

Gurdeep Singh, CMD, NTPC said that hydrogen is going to be the fuel for the future and that green hydrogen in particular will play the lead role in the energy transition journey.

He said that not just public sector, but private sector too, is implementing pilot projects in green hydrogen, which will be helpful in formulating the green hydrogen ecosystem, going forward.

(KNN Bureau)