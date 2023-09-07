G20 India App To Cater Delegation Interaction And Navigation During Summit

New Delhi, Sept 6 (KNN) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday advised all the ministers to download the

G20

India mobile app before the G20 summit

scheduled to take place on September 9-10 in New Delhi.

He said that the app would help the ministers to interact with foreign delegates seamlessly.







The Ministry of External Affairs has launched the mobile application titled 'G20 India'.

The app offers users a comprehensive, interactive guide to event-related information. Features of the platform include a calendar for the G20 India 2023 event, resources, media, and insightful details about the G20.

The unveiling of the 'G20 India' mobile app amplifies India's ongoing technological advancements and underscores the nation's commitment to leveraging digital tools to facilitate major international events.

The government of India has launched a

G20 India app

ahead of the G20 summit being held under India's presidency on September 9-10 this year. The app will function till India's G20 presidency.

According to officials of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, more than 15000 mobile apps were downloaded globally till Tuesday. The G20 India mobile app will help the delegates to interact with foreign delegates in all G20 countries languages.

Government officials further emphasize that the mobile is also a navigation facility that helps the foreign delegates move from place to place in the country and to the Bharat Mandapam.

The G20 India mobile app has services built in which people can access in 24 languages.

( KNN Bureau)