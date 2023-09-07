Cm Stalin To Inaugurate Windergy 2023 In Chennai On Oct 4

Chennai, Sept 6 (KNN) The Indian Wind Turbine Manufacturers Association (IWTMA) and PDA Ventures Pvt Ltd are hosting a three-day Windergy India 2023 at Chennai Trade Centre from October 4 to 6.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin is expected to inaugurate the 5th edition of the comprehensive International Trade Fair and Conference, Windergy India 2023.







It will provide a vibrant platform to meet and interact with policymakers, regulatory authority, international and domestic technology, solution and services providers from the wind power industries.

The wind industry event is likely to see wind turbine makers, developers, experts and government representatives.

During a press conference held in New Delhi the organizers said that Windergy India while highlighting the need for technology & innovation, would bring together industry leaders, policymakers, investors and innovators to explore the latest trends, technologies and business opportunities in the domain.

“Last time, the event was held in Delhi in an area of 6,500 sq-meters. The event attracted a good crowd. This time, we have planned to organise the event in a larger area of 10,000 square meters and anticipate more footfall. We are likely to brainstorm on the prospects of offshore wind with a special foon wind-rich states of southern India during the event,” D V Giri, Secretary General of the Indian Wind Turbine Manufacturers Association (IWTMA), said.



The event has been supported by the Ministry of Power, Ministry of Renewable Energy, Niti Aayog and by the Government of Tamil Nadu through its investment promotion arm, Tamil Nadu Guidance Bureau as the Invest partner.

Windergy India will have representations from all the wind-rich states, such as Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Rajasthan, with a delegation.

The UK Government is joining as a Country Partner, indicating its commitment to fostering cooperation with India in the offshore wind energy sector.

Denmark would participate as the Green Strategic Partner Country, showcasing its groundbreaking innovations from their country to propel the sector forward.

(KNN Bureau)