Nagaland Handloom Expo To Be Held Across State Beginning From Oct 9

Dimapur, Sept 6 (KNN) The Nagaland Handloom & Handicrafts Development Corporation Ltd. (NHHDC), has scheduled to host the State Handloom Expo in different parts of Nagaland from October 2023 to March, 2024, reported Nagaland Post.

The expo will be sponsored by office of Development Commissioner (Handloom), Ministry of Textiles, government of India, informed Managing Director of NHHDC, Vitsutho Nyuthe.







He has encouraged interested co-operative societies, producer companies, SHGs, federations, apex societies, handloom & handicrafts agencies, including silk weavers, jute artisans and KVIC, to apply for participation to the Project Cell, NHHDC Ltd, Half Nagarjan, Dimapur.

Applicants must send in their submission along with detailed address, Mobile Number, Bank A/C No with IFSC code of the participants with an application, on or before the mentioned dates during the office hours.

In Dimapur, the expo will be held at Urban Haat from October 9 to 22, 2023 and the last date of submission of form will be October 5.

The expo will be from December 5 to 18, 2023 at Phek town and last date of submission will be December 2.

In Kohima it will be held at Kohima Village ground from March 5 to 18, 2024 and last date of submission of form will be March 1, 2024.

