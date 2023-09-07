GCC stock markets remain exposed to corrections

(MENAFN- Your Mind Media ) GCC stock markets were seeing mixed performances as traders considered the developments in the local economies and interest rate risks. Volatility in energy prices also contributed to the uncertainty while local markets remain exposed to price corrections.

The Dubai stock market continued to see some uncertainty as traders considered the developments in global financial markets with attention turning to interest rate risks again. While the main index recorded some price corrections during the last few trading sessions, it continues to see strong local fundamentals and solid business confidence which could help maintain its current uptrend over the coming days.

The Abu Dhabi stock market rebounded with traders buying the dip after a month of price corrections. The market could remain exposed to some price corrections although it could find support in the strong oil markets.

The Qatari stock market could stabilize to a certain extent after recording losses during the last few weeks, returning to the lower end of this year’s range. However, it could remain exposed to the volatility in natural gas prices.

The Saudi stock market remained unde



