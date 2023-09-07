Post-Pandemic Revival Of Tourism Draws Upon Big Data

The regional service sectors, buoyed by the impact of the FIFA World Cup and the post-pandemic“revenge tourism” phenomenon, are witnessing steady demand in 2023. The growth in disposable income and the related increase in consumer spending are expected to drive the industry for the foreseeable future. Meanwhile, discerning customers are increasingly seeking personalized services, necessitating travel agents to fortify their technological foundations to effectively meet the scale and demand.

TBO's B2A strategy is aimed at empowering agents to maximize earnings by meaningfully catering to travellers seeking customized, hassle-free, and convenience-oriented tourism services. Such strategies, coupled with round-the-clock agent support and acceptance of over 55 currencies, have enabled TBO to expand its purview to over a million hotels and 120 countries globally.

“Travel distribution platforms such as ours are ripe for technological adoption aimed at higher conversions and insights-led engagement. A marketing-automation innovator of WebEngage's calibre as a solutions provider complements the scale of our operations and aspirations. The partnership will enableto deliver personalized services to our agents and partners and, through them, a multitude of travellers across the globe,” expressed Gaurav Bhatnagar, Co-Founder & Managing Director, TBO.COM

Reiterating the need for marketing automation in tourism distribution, Avlesh Singh, Co-Founder & CEO, WebEngage, said that business-facing companies must engage like they are directly dealing with customers.“The next phase of B2B growth will hinge on superior customer experiences. Therefore, in tourism distribution, a unified view of agents, dynamic segmentation, and the ability to automate and orchestrate cross-channel communications at scale will constitute a competitive edge. Our partnership with TBO is built on that objective.”

WebEngage's full-stack Retention Operating System has delivered measurable results for companies across sectors. As a testament to its success, WebEngage has built a portfolio of over 800 client companies globally. Since its official entry into MENA, the SaaS provider has added over 60 new clients each quarter. The meteoric growth phase recently culminated in the $20-million Series B funding round led by Singularity Growth Opportunities Fund and SWC Global, with participation from existing investors India Quotient, Blume Ventures, and IAN Fund, among other VCs.