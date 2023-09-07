Uae Weather: Dust To Blow, Low Clouds May Form

The day will be fair in general and partly cloudy at times, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.

Light to moderate winds will blow, freshening at times, causing blowing dust. Low clouds will appear over the Eastern coast by morning, some clouds may form Eastward by afternoon.

Temperatures could be as high as 45oC in the country. Mercury is set to rise to 44oC in Abu Dhabi and 43oC in Dubai.

However, temperatures could be as low as 30oC in Abu Dhabi and in Dubai and 25oC in mountainregions.

It will be humid by night and Friday morning over some coastal areas. Levels will range from 25 to 80 per cent in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

Conditions at sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman sea.

