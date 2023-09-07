Netcore Unbxd Named As A Leader In Commerce Search And Product Discovery

Pavan Sondur, Founder & CEO of Netcore Unbxd , reflected on the acknowledgment, stating, "We are thrilled to be recognized as a Leader in Commerce Search and Product Discovery in The Forrester WaveTM Q3'2023 report. To us, this placement reflects our dedication to empowering ecommerce providers with innovative tools that drive customer engagement, boost conversions, and elevate the overall shopping experience."

Download the whole report here - LINK

Named as a Leader in The Forrester WaveTM for Commerce Search and Product Discovery, Netcore Cloud was previously acknowledged as a contender in The Forrester WaveTM: Email Marketing Service Providers, Q1 2022, and was positioned among 15 top providers in The Forrester WaveTM: Cross-Channel Marketing Hubs, Q1 2023.

About Netcore Cloud

Netcore Cloud is an AI-powered Customer Experience & Personalisation platform for Ecommerce and Retail businesses. It leverages Customer Intelligence obtained through the integration of Customer and Catalogue data to enable seamless shopper experiences and drive conversions within channels through Inbox Commerce. Netcore is trusted by 6,500+ global brands across 40+ countries including Crocs, Pepe jeans, Nykaa, Plumgoodness, Woodland, McDonald's trust Netcore Cloud to improve retention and conversion. Netcore is also recognised as a leading partner for Retail by Google Cloud.

About Netcore Unbxd

Netcore Unbxd is a cutting-edge AI-powered product discovery platform, the ecommerce experience with personalized interactions. By providing a range of solutions including contextually relevant Search, Personalization, and Product Recommendations, alongside an intelligent Product Information Management (PIM) platform and an intuitive merchandising console, Netcore Unbxd offers brands the tools to optimize their e-commerce objectives. Noteworthy global brands such as Advance Auto Parts, MattressFirm, Dillard's, The Children's Place, HSN, Wex, Unilever, and many more have placed their trust in Netcore Unbxd. Across the world, Unbxd consistently delivers exceptional shopping journeys to countless online visitors at scale.

