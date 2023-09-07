Vietnam Airlines To Restore Nearly 90% Of International Flight Frequency

Specifically, from September 23, it will increase the frequency of flights between Hanoi and Beijing (China) from three to four weekly. Currently, the airline is still operating one daily flight from Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City to China's Guangzhou and Shanghai.

From October 29, Vietnam Airlines will increase the frequency simultaneously on many routes to Australia and Europe. The number of flights between Hanoi and Melbourne will increase from two to three weekly. At the same time, the airline will launch a new direct flight from Ho Chi Minh City to Perth from December 7, with 3 round trips per week.

Flights to the UK will increase from five to seven flights per week, including four from Hanoi and three from Ho Chi Minh City. In addition, the route to Germany will have seven weekly flights from the current six, with flights departing from Hanoi daily.

Flights between Ho Chi Minh City and France will increase from three to four flights per week.

ALSO READ:

Philippines' $3-billion airport project: Potential bidders include India's GMR Group

UK air traffic meltdown 'one in 15 million' event: NATS

India: Go First cancels all flights till Sept 10 due to operational reasons