G20 In Delhi: Indian Airlines Offer One-Time Ticket Waiver For Those Travelling During Summit

Several Indian commercial airlines announced that passengers who have confirmed flight tickets during these dates will be offered a one-time waiver to reschedule their flights.

Air India on Tuesday announced that passengers holding confirmed tickets to and from Delhi between September 7 and 11 will be given a one-time waiver of applicable charges, in case they wish to change their flight or date of travel owing to restrictions imposed in the national capital.

"Important Announcement: There will be traffic restrictions in Delhi between 7th and 11th September 2023. As a measure of goodwill, passengers holding confirmed ticket to fly to or from Delhi on these dates are being offered a one-time waiver of applicable charges, if they wish to change their date of travel or their flight," the airline said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

"Only the fare difference for the rescheduled flight, if any, would be applicable," it added. For any query related to waiver, Air India passengers can contact the customer care on +91 124-2641407 / +91 20-26231407.

Vistara is also stated: "Due to the elaborate regulations on vehicular movement planned by the Delhi Traffic Police, in view of the G20 Summit that is expected to impact approach routes to the IGI Airport, New Delhi, we have made some adjustments to our flight operations to and from Delhi. We have cancelled selected flights while some others have been rescheduled."

The carrier requested passengers scheduled to travel between September 8th to 11th to check their website for updates on their flight status. The airline is also offering a one-time waiver on rescheduled bookings. The change of date fee will be applicable and where refunds are necessary.

In a press statement on Wednesday, Indigo said: "Due to the G20 Summit 2023 taking place in New Delhi, IndiGo is offering one-time waiver to passengers travelling to and from Delhi between September 8 to 11, 2023. Customers are being offered the option of rescheduling or cancelling their flights with refunds. Passengers have been notified about flight cancellations and to schedule changes in advance. In case of any further queries, passengers are requested to contact our customer care numbers at 0124 6173838, or 0124 4973838."

The Delhi government on Tuesday issued a gazette notification on traffic restrictions imposed across the national capital in view of the upcoming G20 summit.

World leaders will arrive in New Delhi to attend the G20 Summit. The summit will be hosted at the state-of-the-art Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi.

Notably, India assumed the G20 presidency on December 1 last year and about 200 meetings related to G20 were organized in 60 cities across the country.

