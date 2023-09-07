Uae: 6 New Laws Issued To Regulate Real Estate Sector, Covering Pricing, Mortgages, Investor Rights

The laws also aim to help in the development and implementation of plans to drive growth across the sector and keep pace with the emirate's urban development drive.

Law No. 2 of 2023 provides for the establishment of the Interim Real Estate Register of Umm Al Quwain and the regulation of property registration activities in the emirate.

Law No. 3 of 2023 is concerned with regulating real estate development activities in the emirate, the pricing of all real estate projects, and providing real estate escrow accounts, in line with regulations that ensure protecting the rights of investors, real estate companies and property developers.

Law No. 4 of 2023 concerning amendments to Law No. 3 of 2007 on real estate escrow accounts in Umm Al Quwain, sets out guidelines to help better regulate real estate sales transactions and ensure the compliance of all involved parties with the regulation issued by the Real Estate Foundation.

Law No. 5 of 2023 provides for the regulation of mortgage registration activities through the Umm Al Quwain Municipality Department, as per the regulations issued by the Central Bank of the UAE, and the settlement of issues and violations related to unregistered mortgages.

Law No. 6 of 2023 is concerned with protecting the rights of investor in cases of delays or hurdles in real estate development projects, as well as ensuring such projects are completed, when possible. It also provides for establishing a special committee to handle issues related to cancelled and incomplete real estate projects.

Finally, Law No. 7 of 2023 concerning amendments to Law No. 2 of 2005 on the regulation of real estate brokerage activities in the emirate sets out legislation and guidelines to regulate all brokerage activities.

