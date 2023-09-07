Authority Alert Residents Over Alleged Fraud By Using Uae Pass

The Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) has assured residents that the Pass is highly secure. The authority was responding to social media posts about the alleged fraud.

"TDRA stresses the importance of exercising caution when receiving any notifications or login requests. It is essential to thoroughly verify these requests before clicking any buttons to avoid potential fraud attempts by individuals seeking unauthorised access to your accounts," the authority posted on microblogging platform X, formerly called Twitter.

According to the government website, Pass app is the first national digital identity and signature solution that enables users to identify themselves to service providers through a smartphone-based authentication.

The highly secure app grants a digital identity to users and eliminates the need to create or remember multiple usernames and passwords for different apps.

