Authority Alert Residents Over Alleged Fraud By Using Uae Pass

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) A authority has issued an alert over claims about alleged fraud using the digital identity solution Pass.
The Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) has assured residents that the Pass is highly secure. The authority was responding to social media posts about the alleged fraud.
"TDRA stresses the importance of exercising caution when receiving any notifications or login requests. It is essential to thoroughly verify these requests before clicking any buttons to avoid potential fraud attempts by individuals seeking unauthorised access to your accounts," the authority posted on microblogging platform X, formerly called Twitter.
According to the government website, Pass app is the first national digital identity and signature solution that enables users to identify themselves to service providers through a smartphone-based authentication.
The highly secure app grants a digital identity to users and eliminates the need to create or remember multiple usernames and passwords for different apps.
ALSO READ:
Abu Dhabi businessman loses $20,000 in crypto scam after mistaking scammer for vendor
UAE: 4 tricks criminals use to scam residents; authority issues warning
UAE: Police arrest 7 scammers who send out fake WhatsApp texts, dupe residents into sharing bank details
MENAFN07092023000049011007ID1107027050
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.