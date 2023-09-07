Free Zone Corporate Tax Simplified In Kaplan's Free Tutorial

Last updated: Wed 6 Sep 2023, 9:50 AM

In recent years, the has implemented a series of tax reforms to align with international markets and diversify its revenue streams. With the Ministry of Finance introducing federal Corporate Income Tax (CIT) on business profits, businesses will become subject to corporate tax from the start of their first financial year beginning on or after June 1, 2023.

The scope of the CIT is extensive, and it encompasses all businesses and individuals engaged in business activities within the UAE, including businesses in free zones. Income generated from individuals within free zones is categorised into qualifying and non-qualifying income, the latter is subject to a nine percent CIT.

To provide a comprehensive understanding of the UAE's corporate tax rules concerning free zones, tax expert Amar Mehra from Kaplan Professional Middle East (KPME) uses real-world case studies to help dissect the legislation and its impact on businesses in the free zones.

Amar Mehra, Head of Tax at KPME sheds some light on CIT: "As the leading provider of educational services around the world, we at Kaplan are absolutely thrilled to offer internationally recognised diplomas in corporate tax and VAT to assist the in cementing its commitment to meeting international standards for tax transparency and preventing harmful tax practices."

With the completion of multiple successful batches since the launch of our tax diplomas, Kaplan has helped learners achieve their career goals and obtain the necessary business-critical knowledge to help minimise the impact of the rapidly changing tax environment on their businesses.

The feedback from the participants has been overwhelmingly positive, reaffirming the value and impact of our training. Zosima, a dedicated candidate in the corporate tax programme , enthusiastically shared her experience. She expressed: "I had a great experience learning corporate tax from Kaplan. Our trainer was excellent at making a complex subject such as corporate tax easy to digest and comprehend. I learned a lot in the process, and I feel like I could already teach corporate tax right now. Some parts of the corporate tax legislation are yet to be published, and Kaplan is kind enough to providewith access to their LMS - an online learning portal for an extended period. Thank you, Kaplan, for a fruitful and pleasant journey towards learning Corporate Income Tax."

Kaplan offers a comprehensive range of end-to-end training solutions for certification programmes, professional qualifications, financial skills, leadership, and behavioural development. They are an ACCA platinum approved learning partner and content provider, a platinum course provider of IMA, and an approved strategic partner of Gleim Exam Prep. Kaplan holds an industry-leading position in professional qualifications, encompassing CFA, ACCA, CMA, FRM, CFAB ICAEW, financial modelling and varidiplomas including VAT, CIT, IFRS among others.

