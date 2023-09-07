Libya's Land And Maritime Borders Are Secure

“We confirm control over the Libyan land and maritime borders and we have security arrangements with the border countries,” the minister told a press conference in the capital Tripoli.

Al-Tarabelsi also expressed willingness to cooperate with the European countries to secure the Libyan land and maritime borders, in line with bilateral agreements.

The minister said that through structural reforms of the ministry, many security obstacles were addressed during the first half of this year.

“We, at the Ministry of Interior, are fully prepared to cooperate with everyone in order to achieve security and stability in the country,” al-Tarabelsi said.

Libya has witnessed violence and insecurity since the fall of Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.

