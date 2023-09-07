Thursday, 07 September 2023 06:17 GMT

2 Dead, 4 Missing After Floods Hit Nw Türkiye


9/7/2023 9:06:46 AM

(MENAFN- Famagusta Gazette) At least two people died and four went missing on Tuesday in Türkiye's northwestern province of Kirklareli after heavy floods hit the area, the government's disaster agency said.

Teams from the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) have rescued six people and found two bodies in the town of Igneada, the agency said in a post on X, a social platform formerly known as Twitter.

Search is underway to find the four missing citizens, AFAD added.

Streams overflowed and some roads were blocked after heavy rains hit the region, according to the NTV broadcaster.

Igneada is a popular destination on the Black Sea coast and is home to the country's well-known floodplain forests. ■

Author
  • Famagusta Gazette

