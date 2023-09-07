2 Dead, 4 Missing After Floods Hit Nw Türkiye

Teams from the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) have rescued six people and found two bodies in the town of Igneada, the agency said in a post on X, a social platform formerly known as Twitter.

Search is underway to find the four missing citizens, AFAD added.

Streams overflowed and some roads were blocked after heavy rains hit the region, according to the NTV broadcaster.

Igneada is a popular destination on the Black Sea coast and is home to the country's well-known floodplain forests. ■

Famagusta Gazette



