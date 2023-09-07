Cyprus: To Save Money On Flights, Locals Opt For Paphos Airport

And after years of expansion, the airport is set to experience a 15 percent increase in traffic this winter with 115 flights landing every week from 40 locations across Europe.

New services from Poland, Austria, France, the United Kingdom, and the Baltic countries are expected to drive the upswing in flight schedules.

Though most air traffic ferries holidaymakers into Cypto enjoy the local tourism product, the airport enjoys a brisk trade of locals snapping-up tickets on low cost carriers, serving destinations including Paris, London, Berlin and Rome.

Tickets from Paphos are generally much cheaper than travelling from the main airport at Larnaca, on the south-east coast of Cyprus.

Cut-priced operators at Paphos include Ryanair, Easyjet and Wizz Air, offering one-way tickets to Europe for as little as 30 euros.

The airport is also popular with British expats using the dozens of connections to airports in the United Kingdom.

Nowadays, passenger facilities include 28 check-in desks, seven gates, 22 aircraft stands, a bank, restaurants, cafeterias, bars, a duty-free shop, and a gift shop.

The airport first opened in 1982. In May 2006, Hermes Airports took over the construction, development, and operation of both Larnaca and Paphos airports for a period of 25 years.

