Death Toll In Flash Floods In Nw Türkiye Rises To 5

The floods hit the town of Igneada in Kirklareli province on Tuesday, a popular destination on the Black Sea coast and home to the country's famfloodplain forests.

More than 300 personnel were involved in the search and rescue operations, the NTV broadcaster reported.

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said a campsite had received heavy rainfall“within a very short period of time, like two hours, and the flash floods had dismantled and swept away bungalows with guests inside.

“Heavy rainfall is happening all over the world due to climate change. We need to take into account the warnings of sudden downpours,” Yerlikaya stated in a televised speech.

Northwestern Türkiye has been under heavy rainfall since Tuesday morning. Flash floods also killed two people in the country's biggest city Istanbul and wounded 31 others, according to the minister. ■

Famagusta Gazette



