Wilko Plastics, Formerly Alco Plastics, Introduces New Branding For Strategic Growth

The company is gearing up for strategic growth in the automotive plastic injection business and has chosen to change its name and corporate branding to reflect the ownership change and position itself for expansion and new business lines, said William E. Kozyra II, President of WILKO Plastics.

"It has been an exciting year of growth, process improvements and success as we strive to be a leader and innovator in this complex part of the automotive industry," said Kozyra. The name change and branding also reflects the new family ownership of the business with

Kozyra's father, noted global automotive executive William L. Kozyra , former CEO of TI Fluid Systems and previously Continental AG, North America.

The Kozyras father-son team acquired APlastics, a family-owned business, based in Romeo, Michigan in July of 2022 with Kozyra senior serving as Chairman of the company and Bill Kozyra II serving as President and operating officer of daily operations. WILKO has an extensive product line of injection plastic molding products and customizes multi-material products of plastic and metal for interior automotive components such as sealants and plastic sleeves for seat belts and many other components used by Tier One and OEM automotive customers.

"It has been a great year and now is the time to ready this company's nearly half-century of automotive success for the future of automotive production," said Kozyra. "We have added new equipment, provided training and process improvements to a loyal employee base and enhanced on-time custom production for our customers."

Kozyra said the company has some 130 employees and operates three shifts at three production facilities in Romeo, Michigan. The company produces some 75 million molded parts per year and ships products to customers in the and 15 countries.

"While we have purchased new equipment, invested in additional training and technologies we remain a family business grounded in core values. We will meet our customer's expectations through a commitment to continuimprovement and customer satisfaction," adding that the company has a 100-percent on-time delivery track record.

Chairman William L. Kozyra said he is very proud of the company's success over the past year and his son's leadership in positioning WILKO for growth for the next half-century of automotive production.

"We are embracing new technologies and processes to meet the growing demand for innovation in injection molding to provide custom parts for automotive companies as they seek stronger, lighter high-quality components made to their exacting standards," Kozyra said. "At the same time, we respect and pay homage to our heritage and our loyal employees. A portrait of Afounder Adrian Lee Conway prominently hangs in the company's lobby amid flat screen information displays and a remodeled entry since the firm's founding in 1976. It's important to remain grounded and in touch with our employees as we embrace the future."

Like his father, William E. Kozyra II, at age 38 has established an enterprising career in the automotive Industry, having worked for the past 20 years in varimanufacturing, purchasing and logistics positions for Tier 1-2 automotive suppliers.

SOURCE WILKO Plastics, Inc.