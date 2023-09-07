Nexcella To Present At The Bank Of America 2023 Healthcare Trailblazers Private Company Conference

“We are delighted to present the clinical progress we are making with our CAR-T, NXC-201, at this premier healthcare conference,” said Ilya Rachman, MD PhD, Executive Chairman of Nexcella. Gabriel Morris, President of Nexcella added,“We believe the addressable market of CAR-Ts today is limited by neurotoxicity, which restricts dosing to only 5% of U.S. hospitals. We are looking forward to addressing this neurotoxicity challenge, potentially allowing a far wider adoption of CAR-T therapy, as we work to advance the market's first potentially outpatient CAR-T, NXC-201.”

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains“forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements reflect our current view about future events. When used in this press release, the words“anticipate,”“believe,”“estimate,”“expect,”“future,”“intend,”“plan,” or the negative of these terms and similar expressions, as they relate toor our management, identify forward-looking statements. Such statements, include, but are not limited to, statements contained in this press release relating to our business strategy, our future operating results, continuing development of our product candidates, including development timelines, timing of FDA submissions and expected endpoints, long-term visions and strategies, evaluations and judgements and beliefs regarding potential efficacy and safety of our product candidates, future clinical development of our product candidates, including any implication that results or observations in initial data or earlier clinical trials will be representative of results or observations in later data or clinical trials, the expected timing of such results and the potential market size for our product candidates. Forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and assumptions regarding our business, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Our actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. They are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees of assurance of future performance. We caution you, therefore, against relying on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, without limitation, our ability to raise capital to fund continuing operations; our ability to protect our intellectual property rights; the impact of any infringement actions or other litigation brought against us; competition from other providers and products; our ability to develop and commercialize products and services; changes in government regulation; our ability to complete capital raising transactions; that our product candidates may not realize the anticipated responses discussed in this release or that their development may suffer delays that materially and adversely affects future commercial viability; that the market for our product candidates may not grow at the rates anticipated or at all; and other factors relating to our industry, our operations and results of operations. Actual results may differ significantly from those anticipated, believed, estimated, expected, intended or planned, including: the uncertainties related to market conditions and other factors described more fully in the section entitled 'Risk Factors' in Immix Biopharma's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and other periodic reports subsequently filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and we specifically disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible forto predict all of them. We cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements.

Contacts

Mike Moyer

LifeSci Advisors



Company Contact

