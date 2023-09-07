Hydro Bioscience Introduces A New High Density Packaging System: Octopaktm

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
HBS announces octoPAKTM, a patent pending, packaging system with an octagonal shape that allows for a 25% increase in shipping density.
PINEY FLATS, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Hydro Bioscience, an engineering and manufacturing company dedicated to chemical free aland biofilm remediation technologies, announced today, the release of octoPAKTM, a patent pending, packaging system with an octagonal shape that allows for a 25% increase in shipping density when using conventional sized pallets. The flat surfaces of the octagonal shape allow the octoPAKTM systems to be placed adjacent, positioned much closer than would be possible with a typical rectangular package, a cost savings that Hydro Bioscience will pass along to their clients.
The octoPAKTM packaging system will be used in three different sizes and can accommodate up to two reels of cable, two disc shaped floats, two power supplies, and two, industry leading, Quattro-DB® devices. The Quattro-DB® is a transducer that mitigates alby introducing thousands of ultrasonic frequencies to the water column.
The most compact octoPAKTM system is 28.58cm (11.25 inches) tall and weighs approx. 16kg (37lbs) after a single alremediation system is secured inside. The largest size is 52.71cm (20.75 inches) and can weigh up to 34kg (75lbs), with two complete ultrasonic systems enclosed.
The octoPAKTM was designed by Hydro Bioscience President, Antonio Trigiani, in such a way that each component fits snuggly with the next, ensuring that the package and the valuable contents arrive safe and secure. Starting with the cable reel in the bottom of the box, the reel is configured to receive the power supply and mounting attachment that would extend from the bottom of the float. Next, the disc shaped float is packaged on top of the reel. Two boxes are then added with the transducer(s) and a filler box positioned between the two, which will contain accessories such as hardware, user manuals, and/or a float flag. Due to international concerns, the octoPAKTM has no plastic packaging.
One in ten boxes are damaged during shipping processes due to improper handling, poor packaging, and voids in the box. The octoPAKTM system has been put through rigordrop testing and the intelligent design creates such stability, by using exact measurements, there's virtually no empty space that would be susceptible to damage.
